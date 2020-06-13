Coast Guard rescues two people from sinking houseboat

The Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking houseboat on the Scuppernong River in the Albemarle Sound on Saturday.

Watchstanders received a 911 call from the Pasquotank Call Center that two people and their cat were on a 50-foot house boat taking on water.

Both air and water rescue crews from Elizabeth City were sent to help.

The call was the first hoist rescue for Lt. Karisa Kealy, and the first rescue for Petty Officer 2nd Class Martin Andrada, the flight mechanic.

"We're fortunate that we train for these types of scenarios all of the time," said Lt. Karisa Kealy. "Working with Petty Officer Andrada was fantastic. We were all confident in each other's abilities and worked through the evolution as a team," Kealy added.

The two people and their cat were rescued without any injuries.