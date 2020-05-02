Coast Guard rescues three adults, one child near Oregon Inlet

The Coast Guard rescued four people off the Orgeon Inlet on Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, three adults and one child were stranded on a 29-foot boat that began taking on water about one mile from the Oregon Inlet.

Watchstanders received a call from Dare County 911 shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Two rescue boats were sent to their location where all four individuals were safely rescued.

The Coast Guard towed their boat with them to Wanchese Harbor.

No injuries were reported.

