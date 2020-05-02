Coast Guard rescues three adults, one child near Oregon Inlet

OREGON INLET, N.C. (WITN) -- The Coast Guard rescued four people off the Orgeon Inlet on Saturday afternoon.
According to a press release, three adults and one child were stranded on a 29-foot boat that began taking on water about one mile from the Oregon Inlet.
Watchstanders received a call from Dare County 911 shortly after 11:30 a.m.
Two rescue boats were sent to their location where all four individuals were safely rescued.
The Coast Guard towed their boat with them to Wanchese Harbor.
No injuries were reported.