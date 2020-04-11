Coast Guard rescues man sailing from North Carolina to New York

The Coast Guard had to rescue a man sailing from North Carolina to New York on Friday evening after his boat caught on fire.

Crewmembers on the Hellas Poseidon saw black smoke coming from a boat around 5:15 p.m.

Rescue crews found a 25-foot sailboat "Serena" with one person on board about 200 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey.

The boat was sinking after damage caused by an electrical fire.

Because of weather conditions, crews were not able to assist the man on the Serena but waited until a helicopter arrived.

The man put on a life jacket and then got into the water where a rescue swimmer was lowered to pull him out.

He told rescue crews that he had gotten into a storm that caused flooding and the fire.

The man rescued was uninjured.

