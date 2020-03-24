Coast Guard ends search for survivors after reported plane crash near Emerald Isle

The search is now over for two people missing off Bogue Inlet.

The Coast Guard had been looking for the two who were involved in a Cessna airplane crash about 13 miles southeast of Bogue Inlet, North Carolina.

Air Traffic Control Cherry Point initially notified the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders that an aircraft had dropped from their radar.

The Coast Guard dispatched MH-60 Jayhawk and C-130 Hercules aircrews from Air Station Elizabeth City, a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Station Emerald Isle, and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal to respond.

Coast Guard personnel said they searched a total of 676.3 square miles over air, sea, and land.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the incident. The Coast Guard search is suspended unless new information arises.

***PREVIOUS STORY***

The Coast Guard is looking for survivors of a plane crash that happened near Emerald Isle.

Coast Guard crews say they received a call that a Cessna airplane dropped from the radar 12 miles southeast of Bogue Inlet around 11 p.m. Monday.

The plane reportedly had two people on board.

Multiple crews have been searching in the air and water to look for the missing people.

If you have any information, call 910-343-3880.