Clemson-LSU championship tickets cost more than a lot of folks’ mortgage payments

Fans are digging deep for tickets to the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.

On Vivid Seats, an online ticketing marketplace, the price of admission to the title clash between defending champs Clemson and LSU at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans next week averages more than $1,500 a seat.

That’s the second-highest price since the current playoff system began in 2014.

Two years ago, tickets for the Georgia-Alabama title game in Atlanta averaged $2,149.

"LSU's first shot at the CFP championship, combined with the continuation of Clemson's historic run, has led to high demand for next Monday's matchup,” said Andrew Gretchko with Vivid Seats.

The so-called “cheap seats” really aren’t.

A quick look at Ticketmaster shows the least expensive resale tickets going for $986, plus fees. On StubHub, the least expensive seats start at $902.50.

For those with more expensive tastes, a trio of seats near midfield could be had for $5,500 apiece, plus fees.

Enthusiasm for the game seems to be with LSU fans.

“With the game taking place right in LSU's backyard, we're expecting a home atmosphere for the Tigers,” Gretchko said. “Our Fan Forecast currently points to 62% of the Superdome cheering for LSU, leaving just 38% for the defending champs."

Although college football national championship game is one of the more expensive sports tickets in the United States, it still falls well short of what folks pay to get into the Super Bowl.

In recent years, the average price for the NFL’s title contest has surpassed the $4,000 mark.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.