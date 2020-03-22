Cleaning services impacted by coronavirus pandemic

Local cleaning services have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus has cleared the shelves at many stores where the cleaning products would be; which has made it difficult for Eboni murphy, owner of Heaven Scent Cleaning Services, in Greenville, to stock up on the supplies she needs.

Murphy said, "We have been struggling to find Clorox wipes, paper towels, and bleach. It has been sold out everywhere, even online."

Murphy also says instead of a rise in business during these times, she's seen a decline.

"Due to a lot of our elderly clients choosing to self-quarantine, so, they're rescheduling. And they're also like canceling services," Murphy said.

Mr. Clean Janitorial Service is the service responsible for keeping WITN clean. Owner Donald Gardner agrees that supplies have been difficult to find.

Gardner said, "Several vendors that we order from... a lot of the times stuff that we had ordered a lot of these products online—as far as locally—we can't find them."

However, neither business feels the pressure from clients.

"We have always used the top-of-the-line disinfectants. And we've always done a thorough cleaning. And so, we're just continuing to do what we we've always done," Gardner said.

Murphy encourages residents to keep their services going because now is the greatest time to be clean. She recommends products that kill 99.9 percent of germs for home use.