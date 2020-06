A clean-up is planned at 9 a.m. in uptown Greenville after protests turned destructive Sunday night.

Uptown Greenville posted on their Facebook page, "We are saddened by the destruction of our district last night. For those who would like to help clean up, we will meet at Five Points Plaza at 9am to assist businesses."

Organizers are asking volunteers to bring brooms, dustpans, buckets, etc. A face mask is encouraged.