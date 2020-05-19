Clean Eatz opens for sit down dining

Clean Eatz restaurant in Greenville opened its doors to indoor dining Tuesday ahead of an expected announcement Wednesday that restaurants would be permitted to do so this weekend.

Clean Eatz Owner Scott Mueller posted on social media saying, "If you want a place to sit down and eat in Greenville, come on by Clean Eatz. Tables are spread out, sanitizing surfaces, wearing masks, taking employee temps. We are ready and serving. If you don't feel safe, we will bring yours out to ur car. Otherwise, sit and eat like normal.

We talked with a worker at Clean Eatz Tuesday who said they did open.

Restaurants have only been allowed to serve takeout and delivery since North Carolina's Stay at Home order went into effect back in March.

