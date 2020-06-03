City of Jacksonville, Onslow County offers incentive for businesses who train on sanitation

While business is getting back on track in Eastern North Carolina, the coronavirus pandemic is still looming over the minds of customers and business owners. The city of Jacksonville and Onslow County is hoping to be able to relieve some of that concern.

The municipalities are offering a $50 incentive to the first five businesses that complete an online sanitation training program called “Count On Me NC.”

“Now we’ve learned new ways of making people feel more comfortable with the sanitation level on procedure more than anything else,” said Michael Lazzara, owner of Lazzara’s Pizza in Jacksonville, who completed the program.

The certification is one that businesses can proudly display in a place where all of their customers can see.

“You can put that in their window do that in their advertising that this place is someplace that you can trust,” said Assistant City Manager Glenn Hargett.

The program recommends changes like putting out sanitation stations, having employees sign off each day that they are not sick, and limiting the number of staff that has to handle food.

“That means a lot to me, that we have access to it,” said Lazzaro’s customer Nora Hendry, who thinks these changes should stick around. “The six feet apart. I love it. You’re cashing out at the register and you don’t have somebody hovering over here watching you with your card your money what you’re buying. I like it.”

“So that people can feel comfortable coming to dine with you,” said Lazzaro. “And that’s what it’s all about is making people comfortable.”