City of Greenville changes made due to coronavirus

Many municipalities have made changes due to coronavirus, and that includes the city of Greenville.

Mayor PJ Connelly has issued a state of emergency, which cancels all public meetings for now. The state of emergency is through March 20th at midnight.

City officials urge people to use online bill pay if possible or go to the city of Greenville's website to report a problem within the city.

Officials say the city offices are open as normal but they are looking into solutions if most office employees need to work from home.

Right now you can still pay your bills in the city offices, but employees are also using gloves when taking money and using hand sanitizer to keep safe.

The city's bus system is running as normal but employees are sanitizing the buses when possible.

Brock Letchworth, Greenville Public Information Officer, says, "We want whoever if they feel sick at all we discourage them from visiting city facilities or riding in our transit system or that type of thing, but we want to let people know there are many ways you can do business with the city without having to step foot in a city facility."

Officials also say police, fire & rescue and public works are also fully functional.

