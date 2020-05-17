Church leaders split on indoor services after judge's ruling

As many church parking lots remained bare on Sunday morning, some worshiped through their computer screens, and others from their car.

But worshiping from a distance ​could become a practice of the past. ​

"I do expect next Sunday to slowly begin to phase people in," says Malcom Lewis, the Pastor at Anderson Chapel. ​

On Saturday, a federal judge lifted Phase One restrictions put in place for indoor worship services in North Carolina. ​

In Friday's hearing, Judge James C. Dever III granted the order that will last for 14 days. ​

Though churches are now allowed to welcome people with precautions in place-- some say they're going to give it a little more time.​

"We're actually going to stick to that plan and phase people back in hopefully the first Sunday in June. We'll have a phase plan beginning then," adds Bishop TC Daniels at Power of His Presence. ​

Saturday's ruling came after several church leaders filed a complaint earlier in the week that the restrictions were a violation of their First Amendment rights. ​​

"People do have the freedom to worship and the freedom of religion, and I absolutely agree with that. But for us as a local​ church, we want to make sure that people are safe we don't want to become a hot spot," Daniels explains.​

While some church leaders wait, others want to get members in as soon as next Sunday. ​

"And if someone doesn't want to shake your hand, don't be offended. If they don't want to hug you, because at the end of the ​day, we're responsible for our own health and well being," Lewis says. ​

In the meantime, churches that do welcome people have safety measures to keep members safe. ​

"I want to be back there. I want to be there today. I want the church packed. I want everybody loving each other, but in the ​same sense, we have to be cautious in the things that we do," Lewis warns.

Governor Cooper's office says they will not appeal the decision, but instead they urge houses of worship and their leaders to follow public health guidance.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for May 29th.