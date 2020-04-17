Church helping Greenville soup kitchen

About two weeks ago Joy’s Soup Kitchen in Greenville had to close its doors when one of their volunteers tested positive for COVID-19, so a church stepped in to help.

Tom Quigley with Joy’s Soup Kitchen said, “For the past two weeks we shut down because we did have a volunteer test positive for the COVID-19 virus.”

With the soup kitchen being closed the concern was how to fill the need.

Eastern Pines Church in Greenville often brings bagged lunches to the soup kitchen, but when the kitchen closed they decided to step up to the plate.

D.J. Maxey, among others, brought bagged lunches and handed them out in the parking lot of the soup kitchen.

Maxey is the pastor at Eastern Pines Church and he said, “We are able to do this and still show the love of God.”

Joy’s Soup Kitchen will re-open next Monday and they are having a grand opening. People have donated personal pan pizza's and Kona Ice for all in need who attend.

The soup kitchen says the volunteer who tested positive for COVID-19 is recovering.

