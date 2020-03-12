Church Holy Communion changes due to coronavirus spread

Some churches in the East are taking extra precautions when it comes to service and Holy Communion to protect their congregation.

Koinonia Christian Center Church is changing the way it does communion.

Normally, a deacon would go by each row and pass a tray down the row.

But Pastor Trev Evans of Koinonia said they realized too many hands were touching the trays.

"We believe God for the best but we still have a responsibility to do the best we can to make sure everyone is safe," Evans said.

Koinonia deacons now stand at the doors and churchgoers grab their own sealed cups.

Other churches are also changing Holy Communion protocol and procedures within the church.

Some churches have added hand sanitizing stations around the buildings.

Pastors say they want to serve Holy Communion and operate within the church in a way that's safe for the congregation.