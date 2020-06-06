Christy's closes as precaution due to coronavirus concerns

Christy's Euro Pub, in Greenville, has announced it's closure due to a staff member potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook page explaining that a family member related to one of their staff has tested positive for COVID-19. Christy's says the original contact was caused from interaction at a nursing home.

The pub is shutting down, as a precaution, until everyone involved gets their test results.

The post says Christy's has been following the state guidelines and hopes to re-open soon.