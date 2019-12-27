Christmas trees used to help dunes along the coast

Now that Christmas is over, people are beginning to take down their Christmas trees.

"We just wanted to break down Christmas. We're traveling so we just wanted to get it cleaned out and get it over here," says Morehead City resident Kevin Brighton.

Some choose to leave their trees on the side of the road to be collected while others like Jen Beasley and Brighton drop off their trees to places like Fort Macon State Park to help with beach erosion.

"We come out and walk these trails and ride our bikes on these trails, so anything to help out and keep the area re-nourished," says Brighton.

Benjamin Fleming is a ranger at Fort Macon State Park who says this Christmas tree preservation program has been around since the 1960's.

"This is one way we can kind of help combat and start to build the beaches back up again," he says.

Fleming says at the end of the island there is a lot of erosion and because of hurricane Florence and hurricane Dorian it has only gotten worse. He says the trees help that.

"The sand gets moved around on the beach due to wind and the trees very quickly start to slow down that sand and give it a chance to drop out of the wind and it starts collecting around the trees."

He says thousands of trees are collected each year thanks to people like Alan Edwards.

"It's a good thing to do, you know, rather than let it go to mulch or something, you know, I always bring them down here," says Edwards.

Ranger Fleming says only real trees can help with beach erosion and no artificial trees are accepted at the drop off location.