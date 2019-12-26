Craven County Christmas present metal detector leads to discovery of possible ordnance next to home

A family here in the east got quite the potentially explosive surprise while using a metal detector they received for Christmas.

Carrie Hogeback tells WITN that she and her mother got her father Russ Hogeback a metal detector for Christmas.

Hogeback says she and her dad were using the detector behind his Fields Road home at Stately Pines on Wednesday when they found a peculiar object about a foot underground close to the house.

They thought it might be something left behind from an old stable and pasture that used to sit at the location.

Hogeback says her dad started cleaning it on Thursday and realized it might be ordnance.

A little Google research led them to calling the Craven County Sheriff’s Office who responded and quickly called the Marine bomb squad out of Cherry Point.

The bomb squad secured the item and told the family it could be live ordnance and that they would take it to the base to be safely exploded.