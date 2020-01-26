Children's book teaches African American history in North Carolina

A new book by the founding director of North Carolina African American Heritage Commission teaches children about the history of African Americans' contributions to the state.

A news release from the state Department of Natural and Cultural resource says the book titled "My N.C. from A to Z'' was written by Michelle Lanier, who advocated for legislation that created the commission. She then served as its founding executive director.

Each letter represents African American people and places rooted in North Carolina. For example, B stands for Black Wall Street, a Durham area where African American enterprise thrived in the late 1800s and early 1900s.