The Children's Miracle Network supports multiple aspects of children's healthcare.

Dr. Shannon Longshore, the Medical Director for the Injury Prevention Program, says she works closely with CMN to provide resources for children in the Injury Prevention Program

The Injury Prevention Program has many different resources and programs for children, including SADD, which stands for Students Against Destructed Decisions. The program is made up of both middle and high school students in Pitt County.

“It’s a program that’s peer led by students. It empowers students to make positive decisions throughout their life, it empowers parents to make positive decisions and support their students and it mobilizes the community to help guide students throughout that decision,” said Longshore.

Longshore says they talk focus on different aspects of mental health, like bullying, substance abuse and small groups for children who have lost a loved one.

“More than anything when you’re talking about preteens and teens they so desperately want to be expected by their peers. To know they aren’t alone and that there are similar people with issues going on in their life really gives them a sense of belonging and empowers them to get through it and knows they're okay,” Longshore explained.

Longshore says CMN's contribution to this program helps make it possible.

