Childcare centers prepare for more kids as state reopens

Childcare centers are preparing to care for more children as the state reopens and parents in what’s considered non-essential jobs, during the coronavirus pandemic, are returning to work.

Children's Campus, a daycare in Greenville, has been open throughout the pandemic. The center’s director said 60-65% of parents dropping off kids have been essential workers such as healthcare workers.

Now, as the state moves into phase 1 of reopening, the daycare expects more kids to come back.

The director said during the pandemic, they limited new kids from coming in. Now, to stop the spread of the virus, workers are deep cleaning, checking kids' temperatures, and purifying the air to make sure they are safe.

One mom, Megan Lavin, who also works at the daycare, said being open is important for parents who urgently need to get back to work.

"Unemployment only goes on for so long and these parents, they have families at home they need to feed," she said. "If we're not offering that care, they're kind of limited to what their options are."

Employees said there are options to help parents pay for tuition or parent fees and they are willing to help out families that may be struggling with a new financial situation due to the pandemic.