Child porn found on lost cell phone after New Year's Eve party

A man who lost his cell phone at a New Year's Eve party is now in jail after a homeowner discovered more than just the missing cell phone.

Donald Willis, of Gloucester, is charged with eleven counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor after his arrest this morning.

Carteret County deputies say a homeowner who threw a New Year's Eve party found the phone on January 1st. The homeowner tried to identify who owned the unlocked phone and discovered what appeared to be child porn on the device.

Deputies got a search warrant for the phone and found more than a dozen pornographic pictures of young children.

The 61-year-old Willis was jailed on a $100,000 bond.