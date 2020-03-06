Child in Onslow County attacked by dog

A child is in the hospital after deputies say he was attacked by a dog.

Onslow County Sheriff's Office Colonel Chris Thomas says that a 5-year-old was mauled by the animal on Cinnabar Lane, which is west of Jacksonville.

We're told the child was taken by helicopter to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Thankfully, the boy is expected to recover.

Deputies say animal control took two dogs from their owners as part of the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.