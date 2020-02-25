Child crisis centers open in Pitt & Craven Counties

Two new homes aimed at helping kids in crisis are opening their doors in eastern Carolina.

Trillium Health Resources and Integrated Family Services have partnered to open two child crisis respite centers.

The homes are located in Winterville in Pitt County and Vanceboro in Craven County.

The goal is to provide 24-7 access to kids and their families during crisis moments, including mental health and substance abuse issues, as well as other behavioral health situations.

Kids will be able to stay in the homes for up to two weeks and will receive proper medical and counseling support as long term plans for their support are evaluated.

Families will need a referral from Trillium Health or their department of social services to use the homes.