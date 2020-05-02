Bulk chicken sale events underway in the east

There are three bulk chicken sales going on in the east on Saturday, May 2.

Starting with Sneads Ferry: Blackbeard's Waterfront Bar & Restaurant will have 40-pound cases starting at 9 a.m. Jumbo boneless, skinless breasts cost $45, thighs cost $35, and drumsticks cost $25. The location is at 316 Fulcher Landing Loop Road.

In Winterville, another sale will take place at Winterville Charter Academy at 9 a.m. They will also be selling 40-pound cases. Jumbo boneless, skinless breasts cost $45, thighs cost $35, and drumsticks cost $25. The location is at 4160 Bayswater Road.

Lastly, Rocky Mount's sale takes place at the Rocky Mount Stockyard at 6 a.m. The only access point into the Stockyard will be from the most southern entrance point from South Church Street. The address is 3631 South Church Street.

Each event is drive-thru only. Please be aware there may be some traffic delays.