Chick-fil-a adjusting operations due to coronavirus

Chick-fil-a will be making changes to their restaurant operations due to coronavirus concerns, according to a news release on their website.

Restaurants across the country may experience the following changes:

• Closure of playgrounds to focus heightened sanitation efforts in other areas of the restaurant.

• Meals served in carry-out packaging, guests are still welcome to dine-in.

• Drive-thru guests will no longer be offered a printed menu.

• Beverage refill service may change

The release says some restaurants may also implement reducing operating hours, drive-thru, curbside, or delivery only, and/or offer a limited menu.

The statement says:

"Thank you for your patience as we navigate through the unchartered territories of COVID-19. While our Restaurants remain open to provide a nourishing meal and a caring environment during this unprecedented time, we are committed to ensuring the health and well-being of our Operators, Team Members, and Guests. We also take seriously the role in supporting the CDC, state and local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus."