Chick-fil-A temporarily closing dining room seating over coronavirus concerns

Chick-fil-A announced the temporary closure of dining room seating in all its restaurants in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: CNN)

In a post on its website Sunday, the restaurant chain said the move is designed to limit person-to-person contact.

All locations still plan to offer drive-thru services, but which Chick-fil-A locations continue to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options will vary.

The company said it is supporting CDC, state and local health guidelines.

Some locations may also alter their operating hours because of the coronavirus.

Chick-fil-A customers are encouraged to check the company's website or mobile app for the latest information.

