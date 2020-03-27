Chef & the Farmer Owner debuts TV series amid restaurant lay-offs

From large corporations and small businesses to even those owned by successful entrepreneurs, most businesses are feeling an impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

Chef Vivian Howard owns three restaurants in Eastern North Carolina,

two of those are in Kinston, Chef & the Farmer and the Boiler Room.

Howard launched a new TV series Friday night on PBS, but her restaurants and businesses are hurting.

Howard told us she had to furlough 120 employees last Monday and she's not sure when they'll be back.

"We had thought we'd be able to do a lot of take-out and curbside delivery and bring some people back from that. But, it's become really clear that I don't know how long we can do that. I don't know what the future of our restaurants will be," said Howard.

Howard's show "Somewhere South" premieres tonight at 9 on UNC-TV and focuses on how food connects communities and keeps history and heritage alive.