Cheap chicken sales coming to Greenville

There is more cheap chicken coming to Eastern Carolina on Friday, this time in Greenville.

A big crowd is expected tomorrow morning as the House of Raeford Farms holds its first surplus chicken sale in the city.

It will be at 264 Shoes and Apparel on U.S. 264 heading toward Washington, starting at 9:00 a.m.

Big crowds have snapped up the surplus chicken already twice in Kinston, as well as sales in Jacksonville, Washington, and Williamston.

On Saturday, the company plans to have sales in Winterville, Sneads Ferry, Rocky Mount, and Middlesex.

• Winterville Charter Academy, 4160 Bayswater Rd., Winterville

• Blackbeard's Waterfront Bar & Restaurant, 316 Fulcher Landing Loop Rd., Sneads Ferry

• Rocky Mount Stockyard Market, 3631 S. Church St., Rocky Mount

• Middlesex Church of God, 5407 NC-231, Middlesex

The cash-only sales are for 40-pound cases of breasts, thighs, drumsticks, and party wings.

