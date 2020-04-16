Cheap chicken for sale, but expect a likely wait

Cheap chicken is coming to Eastern Carolina on Friday and if other distributions are any indication you could be in for a long wait.

House of Raeford Farms is selling surplus chicken at some pretty amazing prices.

For the past two days, the company has been selling its surplus food in Wake County. This morning, so many people showed up at the State Farmers Market that traffic backed up onto Interstate 40.

On Friday, the cheap chicken will go on sale at the Vernon Park Mall parking lot in Kinston, the Hobby Lobby in Wilson and at the Rocky Mount Stockyard on South Church Street.

So how cheap is this chicken? Forty pound cases of boneless chicken breasts are going to $45, while forty pounds of thighs will cost you $35.

