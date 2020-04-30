Charter boat adrift off Cape Lookout

The U.S. Coast Guard helped eight people on a disabled charter boat yesterday off Cape Lookout.

The 52-foot boat was some 18 miles off Cape Lookout Wednesday afternoon.

A commercial salvage company couldn't help the boat because of deteriorating weather conditions, so the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Synder was sent out from Atlantic Beach.

The 154-foot long cutter towed the disabled boat to the Beaufort Inlet, and around 11:00 p.m. transferred the tow to a smaller Coast Guard boat from Fort Macon.

Once at the Fort Macon Coast Guard Station, the commercial salvage company was able to take the boat to the Capt. Stacy Fishing Center.

