Champions Health and Fitness loans machines to members

Gyms everywhere have been forced to shut down as communities do their best to prevent the spread of COVID-19. One gym in the east is making sure their members still get to use their equipment, even if it's not at their gym.

Champions Health and Fitness in Greenville normally sees as many as 850 members working out each day. Since the gym has closed to comply with the stay-at home-order, owner Greg Lassiter decided to make sure their members are still able to exercise.

This week, Champions began loaning out some of the gym's cardio equipment, free of charge.

“The equipment belongs to them anyway, in my opinion,” said Lassiter. “They're the ones who come here and help pay for it, so we wanted them to use it.”

Wednesday morning members came to the gym and had spin bikes and other equipment loaded onto their trucks. The gym also delivered bikes to the homes of some members who could not pick the equipment up.

“They're very dedicated to their workouts, so when this happened I kind of had a feeling they would respond this way,” said personal trainer Dionne Evans.

Evans will hold online spin classes starting next week, now that some of her clients can follow along in the safety of their homes.

“It means the world to me to be able to take these bikes home and be able to have a spin class in my living room, stay consistent, and still do it virtually and be with everyone else who I usually work out with,” said member Allison Sparks, who was able to pick up one of the gym’s 31 spin bikes Wednesday.

“When the gyms do reopen, and they will reopen,” said Evans, “I'm gonna be ready, Champions is gonna be ready and I know the members are gonna be ready to go because this is a temporary situation and we'll get through this together.” ​