Celebrating National Gardening Day while maintaining social distancing

Tuesday is National Gardening Day and the spring weather combined with stay at home orders have people ready to start planting.

At Little's Nursery in Pitt County, owner Gayle Wainright says they are still practicing proper social distancing, but helping customers with all of their spring planting needs.

She says there's plenty of flowers to choose from, as well as a wide variety of vegetables, bushes, and landscaping supplies.

Wainright says customers can call in advance and pick items up and they're doing quite a few home deliveries as well. She says for people who feel stuck at home or anxious during the pandemic, gardening can be a great hobby to help calm your nerves and get you safely out of the house. "Get your nails dirty digging in the dirt. Yes, very enlightening very therapeutic."

And Wainright says if you've never gardened before you shouldn't feel intimidated. She says it's easy to start with simple flowers and vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and squash.

