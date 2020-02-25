Celebrating Mardi Gras in the east

You don't have to be in New Orleans to celebrate Fat Tuesday and the end of the Mardi Gras festivities.

At Partymakers in Greenville, staff say Mardi Gras themed party supplies have been steadily selling throughout the traditional party weekend.

They say local restaurants and bars have been buying up supplies as well as college students holding private parties.

Popular items include the traditional beads and masks and decorations in the traditional purple, green, and gold.

Mardis Gras, which is French for Fat Tuesday, marks the end of the party festival and the start of Lent with Ash Wednesday tomorrow.