Catholic Diocese of Raleigh waives Sunday Mass obligation

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Raleigh, of which eastern Carolina is a part of, is waiving the obligation for the faithful to attend Sunday Mass.

Bishop Luis Zarama says the directive follows the recommendation from Governor Roy Cooper, based on guidance from state health officials, to postpone or cancel large gatherings of 100 or more people.

Zarama goes on to say, "Please follow the guidance of our public health professionals. Please stay home from Mass or work or any public space if you are sick or are experiencing symptoms of sickness. Please exercise great caution in this regard for yourself and also out of charity for the health and wellbeing of others. Working together, we will move forward with care and with great hope, especially in this Lenten season when we are asked to trust more fully in God’s care and mercy."

The Bishop also says, "I am not, however, issuing a diocesan-wide cancellation of all Masses for the following reasons: The celebration of the Eucharist is the life and foundation of our Church. As priests, we are obligated to celebrate the Eucharist just as we are obligated to be joyful shepherds and servants of the faithful. My brother priests and I will continue celebrating Mass in union with our Lord. We welcome the faithful with the understanding that, in the interest of their own health and that of their brothers and sisters, many may not be able to join with us in prayer during this time."

Bishop Zarama is also asking to pray for each other, especially for those who are ill or afraid, and pray for healthcare professionals and for those whose daily lives are impacted by this situation.

