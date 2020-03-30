Carteret Health Care prepares to change its visitor policy

Visitors planning on visiting Carteret healthcare should be prepared for some changes once you get there.

The Walton County Health Department Clinics and the Walton Community Health Center are adjusting their operations to help with the COVID-19 outbreak. (Pixabay)

Everyone that comes in will be screened for respiratory signs and symptoms.

They are also limiting entry to two access points: the lobby from 6 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and the emergency department.

There are also only a few exceptions for who is allowed in the hospital.

The following outpatient services are temporarily discontinued:

• Sleep studies

• Screening mammograms

• Rehab – Physical Therapy Occupational Therapy and Speech Therapy

• PFT and walk tests

• Cardiopulmonary non-essential treatment

• Cardiac and Cardio Rehabilitation

• Circumcisions

• Well-baby hearing studies

• Non-essential surgery

• Diabetes Education

• Smoking Cessation

There are also some outpatient services that will be moved to the imaging center on Arendell Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. These include laboratory draws, radiology tests, pre-operative interview tests for urgent cases, and EKG's.

