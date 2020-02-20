Carteret County traffic stop leads to meth arrest

A man who troopers initially pulled over for speeding ended up facing drug charges.

The Highway Patrol says they pulled over 22-year-old Chase Dixon for speeding on Highway 70 in Williston.

Troopers say they ended up finding drugs in his car, including half an ounce of meth and a plastic pill bottle.

When Dixon got out of the car, troopers say both of his hands were bleeding. They think it was from a broken glass pipe, which was also in the car.

Dixon is being held on a $50,000 bond.