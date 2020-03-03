Carteret County students learn about forensic sciences

Dozens of local eighth graders got their hands dirty Tuesday learning about careers in forensic sciences.

Carteret Community College partnered with the Bionetwork, the SBI and the Carteret Sheriff's office to host middle school forensics day.

It's an event aimed at helping students learn about the field and participate in activities that forensic investigators and law enforcement agents do each day.

The event was part of a statewide program called "Students at Work."

Throughout the month of March, the NC Business Committee for Education is partnerning with 280 businesses to increase student awareness of career fields in the state.

Kelly Hoff with Carteret County Public Schools says the event can open students eyes to career paths they may not have considered.

This is Carteret County Schools second year participating in Students at Work. Their next event is an engineering day on March 17th.