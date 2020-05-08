Carteret County student celebrated for winning awards

Friday a 'poetry parade' was held for an elementary school student who won two awards for her poetry.

The fifth grade class at the Tiller School in Morehead City gathered at the home of Gray Fickling.

Fickling recently found out she won two statewide awards for poetry she wrote last year.

She won first place for her poem called 'If you stay in cabin 6," and second place for her poem "Clyde"-- which is about her dog.

The signs and cheers said it all, this group wasn't going to let the fact that she couldn't go get her awards stop them from celebrating her accomplishments.

Her poems were chosen out of 500 entries.

For Gray, winning the awards was a shock, but her teachers say they were not surprised.

Gray was supposed to be accepting her awards from the North Carolina Poetry Society this weekend, but due to the coronavirus, that has turned into a virtual ceremony.

