Carteret County officials say that beginning Monday, March 16th, the Carteret County Aging Services and the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center will be closed until further notice.

Officials say Home Delivered Meals participants will still receive services.

Congregate Nutrition participants will have the option to come and pick up their meal.

Staff will remain available to answered questions from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (252)247-2626.