Carteret County seeing a spike in drug overdoses

Carteret County has recently seen a spike in the number of people rushed to the emergency room for overdoses. Mental Health experts say the coronavirus could be part of the reason the area is seeing an increase in some overdoses.

More than 80 overdoses and 8 deaths occurred in Carteret County so far this year. Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said, "For my office in 2019, we took reports of 52 overdoses, 41 of those individuals survived and 11 died."

During February and March, the county recorded the biggest spike in trips to the emergency department because of overdoses.

Mental health experts say the trend is alarming, but unfortunately not surprising to them.

"The further we get into this quarantine, this pandemic and the social distancing and the more people are feeling the stress and strain of that and people are trying all different types of things to deal with that stress and in some cases that may be turning to substances," said Keith Hamm of Integrated Family Services.

Social workers at Integrated Family Services say it's important for those struggling with addiction or other crises to know there are resources available to help them.

"If there are addiction issues certainly get on the internet and find some of those virtual AA or NA meetings, also reach out to local providers who are offering telemedicine."​

Sheriff Buck said his office is also available to those in the community, and that his job isn't just enforcement.

"We can't enforce our way out of these problems. We can go out and arrest 100 drug dealers and that doesn't help that person's addiction," said Buck.

Both Integrated Family Services and RHA Health Services, both in New Bern, have mobile crisis numbers you can reach out to and there are professionals that can help 24/7, free of charge.

Social workers say if you are not sure who to call, the mobile crisis unit is the best place to start. Experts also say treatment and detox centers are open and can be a good source of support during a crisis.