Carteret County schools offering free WiFi

Carteret County Schools are making it easier for students and families to access the internet if they don't have it at home.

The district is offering free internet access via WiFi at eight different school parking lots across Carteret County. ​

Those sites include Atlantic, Beaufort, Harkers Island, and White Oak Elementary Schools. ​

There are also free WiFi lots at Broad Creek, Down East and Newport Middle Schools and West Carteret High School. ​

People just have to connect to 'carteret outdoor' from the schools parking lots. ​

The school district is letting families know about the service through phone calls. ​

WiFi service is available seven days week from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.