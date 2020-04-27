Carteret County re-opens three public beach accesses

Despite Governor Roy Cooper extending North Carolina's Stay-at-Home Order last week, Carteret County has re-opened it's three public beach accesses.

This is the first step for the county re-opening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it's wonderful to be able to get out. I've been in prison long enough, I feel like," said Indian Beach resident Billy Duncan, as he went for a walk along the beach Monday afternoon.

Duncan says his daily exercise helps relieve some of the stress of the continuing pandemic.

"It's therapeutic, it is. It makes me feel good just to get out of the house for a little bit," Duncan adds.

On Monday, officials announced that the three county-maintained public accesses at Salter Path, Radio Island, and Harkers Island would re-open, after being closed back in mid-March.

But while the county takes it's first steps towards re-opening, town leaders along the Crystal Coast say they aren't there quite yet.

Public access areas in Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, and Emerald Isle all remain closed.

With Pine Knoll Shores Mayor Ken Jones saying further steps need to happen from state and county officials first.

"The travel restrictions are still in place so people should still stay home. The numbers aren't going down fast enough," Jones says.

But at least one resident worries about lifting travel restrictions too soon.

"I'm afraid that if you open things up too soon, people are just going to run out and we're going to get rid of all the good things we've done in the last month," says Atlantic Beach resident Camille Wiley.

And with an older demographic along the coast, town leaders say lives are more important than rushing to jump-start the return to a new normal.

"The good impact is outweighing the bad impact. We've got to take care of those people," Jones says.

Emerald Isle says they will open up their Third Street and Station Street parking lots on May 9th, with their east and west regional accesses remaining closed due to construction and the presence of public bathrooms.

Atlantic Beach is holding a council meeting on Monday night, and intend to announce their plans on Tuesday morning.

Carteret County officials are reminding people that the visitor restrictions and rental restrictions are still in place until at least April 29th.