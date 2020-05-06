Carteret County nursing home holds parade for families

Patients at the Pruitt Health Center nursing home in Seal Level were re-united with family for the first time in nearly two months.

The staff hosted a drive-by parade Wednesday morning for the family members forced to stay separated during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I started crying because that's the first time I've laid eyes on her," said Cecilia Noe, who saw her mother for the first time since the pandemic began.

Noe was far from the only one in tears. "I cried. And she was excited because it was a surprise, so she was not expecting to see us," explained Shayla Fields, who had not seen her grandmother in person since Christmas. The reunion was an emotional moment for patients and visitors alike. "It was so tearful. I was amazed for the people that did come out," said Shayla's grandmother Dora Fields.

"It was amazing to see all these people come out, and have signs. Just so happy. I saw so many people in tears," added fellow patient Joyce Sykes. A number of visitors said they've been forced to find other ways to communicate during the pandemic. "We rely on sending photos, and FaceTime and just talking on the phone," Shayla Fields explained.

One grandmother said she came out to support her granddaughter working inside on the front lines. "It's been scary. We worry about her. But I'm sure this is the best place for her to be," Karen Knauff says.

But while Wednesday was a joyous occasion for everyone, it might be several weeks before the families get to see each other again. "She misses us, you know? Because we're a close family. And we miss her," said a teary-eyed Noe.

Phase One of the state's re-opening process is set to begin on Friday. But it's unclear when nursing homes will be allowed to begin welcoming visitors. "We'll hang in there. With the help of our staff and the help of our friends, we'll get through it," says Sykes. While they hold onto Wednesday's memories in the meantime. "I got it on video, I'm glad I did. It's something we'll always remember," added Shayla Fields.

Nursing homes are expected to be part of Phase Three of the Governor's re-opening process. It's unknown right now when that phase is expected to begin.