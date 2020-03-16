Carteret County looking for escaped inmate presumed to be naked

CARTERET COUNTY, NC (WITN) The Carteret County Sheriff's office says it is looking for an inmate who escaped custody Monday night.
He was last seen in Beaufort.
The inmate is identified as 27-year-old Ronnie Morris. He's described as 5'8" 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities say he escaped around 7:45 p.m. and is presumed naked as he removed his jail outfit. The say he may be looking for clothes.
Morris' last known address is 1230 Creek Rd, Morehead City and Lot # 120 Karobi Park MHP, Newport.
The public is being asked to report any suspicious person.