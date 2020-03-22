Carteret County encouraging hotels and management companies to restrict reservations

Hotels and and rental properties in Carteret County are being asked to not allow any new reservations for at least a two weeks period.

The Carteret County County Board of Comissioners have requested that all vacation management and hotel management companies in the county issue a voluntary booking policy to not allow any new reservations to leisure travelers between March 22nd and April 6th.

On Friday, county officials closed all county maintained beach access points including Salter Path, Radio Island, and Harkers Island beach accesses.

Residents are being encouraged to continue practicing social distancing and avoid mass gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.