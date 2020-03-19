Carteret County "discourages" travel to the coast

Another coastal county is telling visitors they should stay away because of the coronavirus.

Carteret County says they are now discouraging travel to the coast "to reduce the possible community spread of COVID-19.

Right now there are no confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

The county says they are working "diligently to maintain resources for the health and everyday provisions of permanent residents."

Earlier this week, both Dare and Hyde counties placed restrictions on visitors. Dare County placed deputies at entry points to the county, while Hyde County said they would not allow any new visitors to Ocracoke Island.

Neither county has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

