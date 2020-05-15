Carteret County deputies investigating pre-planned murder-suicide of son and mother

The Carteret County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies say Mark Muench, 55, and his mother Catherine Muench, 79, were found dead inside a vehicle on Sam Hatcher Road and Nine Mile Road.

Both had suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

Deputies had been responding to a welfare check at a home on Gales Creek Road outside Newport shortly after 5 a.m. Friday and later found the vehicle of the homeowner with the Muench's inside.

Deputies say their preliminary investigation shows that the act was pre-planned and that Catherine was a willing participant.

Investigators believe Mark shot his mother as she sat in the passenger seat then turned the gun on himself.

We're told that Mark was found with a suicide note and an identification card attached to his chest.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.