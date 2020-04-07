Carteret County deputies help with student meal deliveries

Schools remain closed due to the coronavirus outbreak but volunteers and bus drivers are still hard at work making sure every child has a full belly, and law enforcement is joining in on that effort.

In Carteret County school meals are still being delivered by buses twice a week and each child is given enough breakfast and lunch for several days in a row.

The bus delivery system is going into its third week and along with a team of volunteers you'll also spot a Carteret County Sheriff's Deputy behind each bus.

Deputies are there to not only ensure that kids are safe getting to and from the bus, but also checking in and letting students and families know that the sheriff's office is here for them during this tough time.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck says, "We all have a close connection with our students and all of our citizens throughout the county and just because the schools are shut down to education instruction doesn't mean that we still can't help and support our schools."

For the school resource officers following each bus, the route is a chance to let the kids see a familiar face.