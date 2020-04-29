Carteret County commissioners lift travel restrictions on visitors

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C.- Carteret County is now allowing travel into the county by visitors.
County commissioners have amended the state of emergency to lift restrictions on travel into the county by tourists.
They've also amended it to allow rentals of hotel and motel rooms, rental housing units, condos, RV campsites, or similar accommodation.
The county reminds residents and visitors should continue to follow guidance provided by Governor Roy Cooper's executive order as well as that of health officials.