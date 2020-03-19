Carteret County closing county owned beach access

On Friday Carteret County Government will close all County maintained beach access points.

These include Salter Path, Radio Island and Harkers Island beach accesses.

Thursday night the Town of Emerald Isle closed four public beach parking areas. Parking areas will remain closed through March 31 at The Western Ocean Regional Access (WORA), The Eastern Ocean Regional Access (EORA), Station Street Park, and Third Street Park.

“Following guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention , Gov. Roy Cooper, and local health officials, North Carolinians are asked to implement social distancing,” said Matt Zapp, Town Manager. “Visitors should be aware that travel to the coast is being discouraged at this time.”

Public restrooms remain closed through March 31 as well. Officials will review the situation and make adjustments to the schedule as needed.

Residents should continue to practice social distancing and avoid mass gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

