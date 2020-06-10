Carteret County Speedway revving engines this weekend despite Alamance County speedway shut down

The Carteret County Speedway is full speed ahead on its first race this season.

Owner Bob Lowery said they’ve worked with Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck to get off to the races.

“We’re excited, our fans are excited, our drivers are excited and we welcome folks to come out,” said Lowery.

It comes as Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen ordered Ace Speedway in Alamance County to shut down over concerns of the spread of coronavirus. WXII 12 News reported earlier this month that the speedway saw at least 2,000 in attendance.

“We haven’t been notified that they have been closing so that will escalate to some additional legal steps we take,” said Sec. Cohen Wednesday.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said they haven’t seen a reason to use any enforcement measures against the track, and that the plans Lowery submitted, including marking off stands for social distancing, taking fever checks of everyone in attendance, and moving to online-only ticket sales, were satisfactory.

“You can go into a restaurant and there may be 50 or 75 or 100 people and you are allowed to have more people in an enclosed area than you are at an outside venue or event,” said Buck.

In the order sent to Ace Speedway, the Department of Health and Human Services said one reason the track had to close was because of Alamance County’s low number of tests administered. But Lowery is confident what happened at Ace Speedway, won’t happened at his track.

“We support every racetrack, we support every business from getting opened and getting the economy back up for our, for not for our pocket books per say but also for our attitude and all that stuff because it affects a lot,” said Lowery.

The Carteret County Health Department did voice some concern about possible spikes of coronavirus cases due to businesses not adhering to Governor Cooper’s 25-person limit on gatherings, however, and encouraged all local businesses to follow that guidance.

The first race is set for Saturday, June 13th, weather permitting.